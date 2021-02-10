Buildings attached

The district administration has attached the properties of an agro mill owned by former Chief Minister J. Jayalaithaa’s aide V.K. Sasikala and her family members at Vandampalayam and Kizhkavathukudi hamlets.
According to a press release, attachment of properties was carried out as per the Supreme Court order pertaining to the disproportionate assets case in which the former Chief Minister Jayalalitha, Ms.Sasikala and her relatives, J.Ilavarasi and V.N.Sudhakaran were convicted and jailed.
The entire mill area and buildings in 14 survey numbers falling in the revenue records of Vandampalayam and Kizhkavathukudi and the staff quarters, guest house, Managing Director’s bungalow and other buildings in Vandampalayam belonging to the Ramraj Agro Mill owned by N.Sasikala, Ilavarasi and Sudhakaran were confiscated.
