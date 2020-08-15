Athupalayam main channel to be renovated

KARUR

15 August 2020 17:49 IST

The Public Works Department has begun renovation of the main irrigation channel of Athupalayam Reservoir in Karur district.

The channel, which runs a distance of about 57 km, irrigates about 19,500 acres of dry lands in the district. Besides removing silt accumulation and weed growth, damages to irrigation structures on the channel would also be repaired at various places under the project, sanctioned at an estimate of ₹1.49 crore.

Transport Minister M.R.Vijayabhaskar, who inaugurated the work in the presence of Collector T. Anbalagan and other officials on Wednesday, said the damaged shutters of the reservoir would also be replaced. A new drainage sluice would be built to prevent damage caused in the water fall area. Besides, irrigation structures which were badly damaged on the main canal, would be repaired. The approach road to the reservoir would also be black-topped.

Mr. Vijayabhaskar pointed out that water from the reservoir was released last year, after a gap of 18 years, as there was good inflow due to good rainfall in the region much to the joy of farmers in K. Paramathi area. At present, the reservoir had about 60% storage of its capacity of 235 million cubic feet. If there was good rainfall and inflow into the reservoir, water would be released from the reservoir this year too, he said.

The work was expected to be completed in about 12 months, but much would depend on the rainfall and release of water for irrigation, PWD sources indicated.

The Minister also indicated that steps would be taken to expand the area under irrigation from the Lower Bhavani Canal in Karur district. At present, about 4,500 acres, forming the tail-end of the canal was irrigated in Karur district.

However, since about 20,000 acres of agricultural lands, which were being irrigated by the canal, had been converted into industrial and residential plots in Erode district due to urbanisation, a request had been made to the Chief Minister to allow the expansion of the area under irrigation by the channel in Karur district, he said.