Athletes bring laurels to varsity

December 09, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Athletes of the Centre for Differently Abled Persons (CDAP) of Bharathidasan University and Tiruchi District Welfare Association for the Deaf represented Tiruchi district in the XI Tamil Nadu Deaf Senior Sports Championship held in Chennai recently and won medals in various events.

Students from the CDAP won gold medals in high jump and 110 meters hurdles, bronze medals in 200 meters and 400 metres, long jump, 4 x 100 metres relay (men) and 4 x 400 metres relay (women) and silver medals in 100 metres and gold medal in long jump at the junior level. The winners were felicitated by M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor, Bharathidasan University. He said the University would extend all assistance to help students with disabilities succeed academically and in sports.

Registrar L. Ganesan, M. Prabavathy, Director in charge, Centre for Differently Abled Persons, A.Palanisamy, Professor of Physical Education, and A. Lakshmi Prabha, NSS Coordinator of Bharathidasan University, congratulated the winners, a varsity press release said.