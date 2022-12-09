Athletes bring laurels to varsity

December 09, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Athletes of the Centre for Differently Abled Persons (CDAP) of Bharathidasan University and Tiruchi District Welfare Association for the Deaf represented Tiruchi district in the XI Tamil Nadu Deaf Senior Sports Championship held in Chennai recently and won medals in various events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Students from the CDAP won gold medals in high jump and 110 meters hurdles, bronze medals in 200 meters and 400 metres, long jump, 4 x 100 metres relay (men) and 4 x 400 metres relay (women) and silver medals in 100 metres and gold medal in long jump at the junior level. The winners were felicitated by M. Selvam, Vice-Chancellor, Bharathidasan University. He said the University would extend all assistance to help students with disabilities succeed academically and in sports.

Registrar L. Ganesan, M. Prabavathy, Director in charge, Centre for Differently Abled Persons, A.Palanisamy, Professor of Physical Education, and A. Lakshmi Prabha, NSS Coordinator of Bharathidasan University, congratulated the winners, a varsity press release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US