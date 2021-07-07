Tiruchirapalli

Ather Energy opens retail outlet in Tiruchi

Electric scooter manufacturer, Ather Energy, has opened its retail outlet at Thillai Nagar in the city in association with Vela Automobiles.

Ather 450X and Ather 450 Plus electric scooters will be available for test ride and purchase at Ather Space. This is Ather Energy’s second experience centre in Tamil Nadu after Chennai.

Ather Energy also invests in building charging infrastructure for the vehicles. The company has installed five fast-charging points, Ather Grid, at Annamalai Nagar, Singaram Nagar, Cantonment, Salai Road, and Tiruvanaikoil. Ather Energy plans to add 8-10 more charging points across the city. Ather Energy also helps customers in setting up home charging solutions in their apartments and buildings, a company press release said.


Comments
