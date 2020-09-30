At Tiruchi Aavin, flow of milk continues unabated

For the second time in September, procurement crosses five lakh litres

The Tiruchi District Cooperative Milk Producers Union — popularly known as Tiruchi Aavin — has crossed five lakh litres of milk procurement a day yet again this month.

While the union achieved the milestone in 2019, it is considered significant this year as a new union headquartered at Karur has been created recently by bifurcating the Tiruchi District Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union.

Procurement during the southwest monsoon from June to September largely depends upon rainfall. The season has turned out to be good for farmers as most parts of Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur, where the union procures milk from member societies, received good rain. It has made the climate perfect for milch animal rearers. There has been no report of shortage of fodder in any area under the jurisdiction of the union due to extensive grass and green pastures.

The average procurement of the season from Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur hovers between 3.15 lakh and 3.40 lakh litres. It has gone up beyond five lakh litres a day now. On Wednesday, the union procured 5.30 lakh litres. Of this, 1.65 lakh litres was procured and processed through 42 Bulk Milk Coolers (BMC) at various places. The remaining 3.65 lakh litres was transported to the chilling plant in Tiruchi.

“Milk yield has gone up by 15% to 20% due to availability of green and dry fodder. The green pasture facilitates farmers to feed green fodder to cattle. Availability of water for drinking is also vital for milch animals,” said M. Vadivel Prabu, General Manager, Aavin, Tiruchi.

Though purchase has exceeded demand, increase in milk procurement price a few months ago has motivated more farmers to supply milk to Aavin. Out of 5.20 lakh litres of procured milk, about 1.20 lakh litres is sold to customers in Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur through 510 agents, three parlours and three high-tech parlours. About 1.65 lakh litres of milk was sent to Chennai daily. Surplus milk is sent to Aavin’s powder-making units, he said.

Mr. Prabu adds that Tiruchi Aavin has been spending ₹60 lakh a month on account of subsidy to farmers attached to its member societies to buy fodder.