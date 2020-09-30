At Perali, neglected well gets a makeover

It was desilted and painted with slogans on water conservation

Residents of Perali in Perambalur desilted and painted a well that had been neglected for long to improve the groundwater table, increase water supply and promote water conservation.

Led by Puthiya Payanam, a youth group which focuses on water conservation in Perambalur, the well was desilted and painted with slogans on water conservation to encourage the villagers to access water from it and promote usage of available water sources.

Following a shortage of water in the region last year, the well, which had been a main source of water for at several houses in the village over 20 years ago, dried up. S. Ragavan, along with his youth group desilted the well for storing water accruing from monsoon rains. This year, water filled up to 5.5 feet deep in the well after good rains.

“This meant that the water table had replenished, and since we desilted it, the well could hold water to the brim,” he said.

The group then involved the locals to beautify the surroundings of the well and paint slogans and make decorations.

“Earlier, people could not afford to dig wells near their homes and had only one or two per street. With borewells and private-wells becoming more common, public wells like this one have become neglected,” he said.

Young children and even women gathered to help paint the wall of the well and promised to utilise it more.

T. Nallappan, a resident said that despite having electricity and modern facilities, people depend on well water at times of exigencies.

“I have noticed that people rush to take water from the public well in case of a power failure, or if their pump motor malfunctions. We need to encourage this usage,” he said.