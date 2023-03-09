Assurance Committee visits Karur

March 09, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - KARUR

The Assurance Committee of the State Assembly on Thursday carried out inspections of various development projects in the district.

Led by its Chairman T. Udayasurian, the members of the Committee visited Nanjai Pugalur to check the progress of a barrage being built across the Cauvery river at a cost of ₹406 crore . The Water Resources Department officials explained the objectives behind the project and the usage of the barrage to the farmers and the residents of the adjoining villages.

The team members later held a meeting with Collector T. Prabhushankar, Superintendent of Police, Sundaravathanam and other senior officials and enquired about the progress of the projects.