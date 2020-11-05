Asst. professor found dead in college hostel

Tiruchi

05 November 2020 17:28 IST

A 29-year-old woman Assistant Professor of Horticulture who worked in a private agriculture college at Kannanur in the district allegedly ended her life in the college hostel on Wednesday. The deceased was a native of a village near Chidambaram in Cuddalore district.

She had been working in the college for six months and had gone home during the COVID-19 pandemic. The woman returned on November 2 and was taking online classes. On Wednesday as she did not report to the college, a staff went to the hostel only to find her dead inside the room. An alert was sounded to the college authorities who in turn informed the police.

The body was handed over to her parents after completion of post mortem. The Jambunathapuram Police has registered a case under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.