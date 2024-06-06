GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Association’s effort to exhibit ‘farmers power’ turns futile this election

Published - June 06, 2024 04:49 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam’s attempt to consolidate and exhibit ‘farmers power’ in the just concluded general elections has failed as the candidate, N. Senthilkumar fielded as an Independent by the Sangam managed to secure just 4,000 and odd votes.

The Sangam, one of the most vocal farmers’ organisations in the Cauvery Delta Region, decided to field its Thanjavur North District president and Kavalur Village Panchayat president, Senthilkumar in Thanjavur Parliamentary Constituency to register farmers’ opposition to the “anti-farmer policies” of the BJP government at the Centre and the DMK government in Tamil Nadu.

At the time of filing of nomination by Senthilkumar, the Sangam’s general secretary, P. R. Pandian claimed that there was no difference between the BJP and DMK governments as both were acting against the interests of farmers. Hence, to consolidate the farmers as a ‘political power’ and echo their demands on the floor of the Parliament, the Sangam fielded its candidate in the Parliamentary elections and sought the support of all apolitical, civil society and other farmers organisations.

However, Senthilkumar managed to secure 4,133 votes in his favour through the EVMs and 25 through postal ballots taking his total to 4158 votes while 12,833 voters opted for NOTA.

