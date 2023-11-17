Associations condemn detention of farmers under Goondas Act in Tiruvannamalai district

November 17, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - TIRUVARUR/TIRUCHI

The Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations in Tamil Nadu has condemned the detention of seven farmers under the Goondas Act by the Tiruvannamalai District Police.

Speaking to the media at Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district on Friday, committee president P.R. Pandian pointed out that it was not fair on the part of the government to curb the protests of farmers of Melma hamlet near Cheyyar in Tiruvannamalai district to ensure the setting up of an industrial estate through SIPCOT at that hamlet.

It was disheartening that the DMK, which promised during elections that the Cheyyar SIPCOT project would be shelved once it came to power, backtracked now and its government was using all possible means such as invoking the Goondas Act against protesting farmers to ensure that the fertile cultivable lands were acquired for the project, Mr. Pandian added.

Condemning the police action of slapping Goondas Act on seven out of 22 farmers for protesting against the forcible acquisition of 3,200 acres of land in and around Melma hamlet near Cheyyar for SIPCOT Industrial Estate, Tamizh Desiya Periyakkam president P. Maniarasan pointed out that unrestricted development of industrial estates would spell doom for agriculture in the region. Drawing parallel to the happenings in Singur in West Bengal a few years ago, he exhorted the State government to drop the Cheyyar SPICOT-III project plan.

Protest planned

The Desiya Thennindiya Nadigal Innaippu Vivasayigal Sangam has condemned the detention of protesting farmers under the Goondas Act. Such arrests and detentions happen only in authoritarian countries, said association president P. Ayyakannu in a statement in Tiruchi on Friday.

The association would present a memorandum to the Tiruvannamalai District Collector on December 20 seeking the revocation of the detention. If the authorities failed to do so, the association would organise a massive protest in Chennai, Mr. Ayyakannu said.