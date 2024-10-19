Association urges govt. to appoint 800 more physiotherapists

The Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP) has urged the State government to increase the number of physiotherapy posts beyond the recently notified 47 vacancies in government hospitals as there was a growing demand for their services across the State.

This follows a notification issued by the Medical Services Recruitment Board (MRB) on Friday inviting applications for 47 vacant Physiotherapist Grade 2 positions.

B. Krishnakumar, president of the IAP Tamil Nadu chapter, acknowledged the State government’s efforts to fill the physiotherapy vacancies but emphasised that these positions were created because of retirements and promotions, not in response to the increasing healthcare demands. He highlighted that, according to the World Health Organisation, there should be one physiotherapist for every 10,000 people. However, Tamil Nadu had only 300 physiotherapists in government hospitals and approximately 400 under the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme, who are not permanent workers, serving a population of 78 million — well below the required numbers.

Mr. Krishnakumar emphasised that with rising cases of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and lifestyle-related musculoskeletal disorders, the demand for physiotherapy had increased sharply. Additionally, Tamil Nadu’s growing elderly population, with 12% over the age of 60, required greater access to physiotherapy for rehabilitation and pain management.

The association has called on the government to create 600 to 800 new physiotherapy posts to meet these needs and to ensure transparency in the recruitment process by providing clear reservation and releasing answer keys for exams.

