Association suggests recovery of unutilised funds from housing scheme beneficiaries

December 13, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Rural Development Officers Association, Thanjavur District, has suggested the recovery of funds released and not utilised for the construction of house under the Prime Minister Housing Scheme.

A resolution to this effect was passed at the association’s meeting chaired by district president R. Rasan in Thanjavur on December 12. The association demanded initiation of necessary steps for the recovery of funds released to the beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana if the beneficiary failed to use the amount for construction of the house.

In other resolutions, it suggested that the urban local bodies that dumped garbage along the by-pass roads be advised to remove the same on their own, to initiate stern action through the Police Department against manufacture and stocking of banned plastic products in Thanjavur district, to include desilting of agriculture irrigation channels and earth related works at coconut groves in the list of works eligible to be taken up under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

