Association seeks ticket booking centre, longer platform at Adirampattinam rail station

April 22, 2024 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Adirampattinam Train Passengers Welfare Association has urged the Tiruchi Railway Division to establish a ticket booking centre at Adirampattinam railway station.

Since many passengers faced difficulty in booking tickets, the establishment of a booking centre at Adirampattinam station would greatly enhance passenger convenience, association secretary Abdul Razak said in a memorandum submitted to the Divisional Railway Manager, Tiruchi, recently.

Mr. Razak said the inadequate length of platforms at Adirampattinam station was causing inconvenience to passengers and appealed to the Divisional Railway Manager to lengthen the platform. He said the association was aware of a proposal to start a new daily train between Tambaram and Rameswaram and requested the railway administration to make arrangements for a stop at Adiramapattinam.