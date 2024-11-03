GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Association presses for inclusion of physiotherapy in maternal health scheme

Indian Association of Physiotherapists physiotherapy exercises could alleviate musculoskeletal issues for women with conditions such as hypertension and diabetes

November 03, 2024 08:03 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As the State government launches a new initiative to enhance the reproductive and child health scheme, the Indian Association of Physiotherapists is advocating for the inclusion of physiotherapy services to better support pregnant women, particularly those with comorbidities. Physiotherapy, the association says, provides safe, non-medicated pain relief, reducing reliance on additional medication that can strain the body during pregnancy.

V. Krishnakumar, President of the Tamil Nadu chapter of the association, said physiotherapy exercises could alleviate musculoskeletal issues for women with conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. Research showed that physiotherapy during pregnancy reduced emergency interventions by 30%, lowered the likelihood of C-sections by 15%, and decreased post-childbirth back and hip pain by 40%. Moreover, physiotherapy promoted long-term health, encouraging physical activity after delivery, which could reduce the need for extended maternity leave and future healthcare costs.

Mr. Krishnakumar urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the Directorate of Public Health to integrate physiotherapy into the State’s maternal health framework, ensuring comprehensive, high-quality care for pregnant women across Tamil Nadu.

