Association opposes solar power plant operations in Sirkazhi, calls for shutting it down

Association says a private company was reportedly making efforts to set up a solar power plant on 110 acres at Neppathur village of Sirkazhi which is part of Protected Agriculture Zone

Published - June 19, 2024 08:29 pm IST - MAYILADUTHURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Solar Power Plant Makkal Ethirppu Iyakkam at the Mayiladuthurai Collectorate on Tuesday.

Members of the Solar Power Plant Makkal Ethirppu Iyakkam at the Mayiladuthurai Collectorate on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Urging authorities to stop an alleged establishment of a solar power plant company in a village in Sirkazhi, members of Solar Power Plant Makkal Ethirppu Iyakkam met with District Collector A.P. Mahabharathi on Tuesday night.

“In Neppathur village of Sirkazhi, efforts are on by a private company to set up a solar power plant on 110 acres owned by an individual. Mayiladuthurai is one of the delta districts declared as Protected Agriculture Zone. Apart from agro-based industries no other industries can come up here.” said R. Rajkumar, district secretary, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

A peace meeting was held last week in Sirkazhi with taluk-level officials of Revenue Department. On Tuesday, in a peace meeting organised by the district administration between the private solar power plant company and the protesters, with Mr. Mahabharathi, the protesters called for shutting down the operations of the power plant.

A representative of the private company explained that the solar power plant would not pose any threat to agriculture. The peace meeting ended with the district administration’s directions to the private solar power plant company to explain the nature of their company to Neppathur village people. However, having failed in its mission, another meeting would be convened to discuss the issue with the villages, the sources added.

Tiruchi / solar / renewable energy

