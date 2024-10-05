ADVERTISEMENT

Association holds protest against delay in Anna University’s staff absorption, promotions

Published - October 05, 2024 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A section of faculty member of the University College of Engineering-Bharathidasan Institute of Technology (UCE-BIT), Anna University, Tiruchi campus, staged a demonstration on Saturday highlighting their long-standing demands for the absorption of academic staff from constituent colleges and the implementation of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

ADVERTISEMENT

The demonstration was organised by the Tamil Nadu Anna University Teachers’ Association (TNAUTA).

In a statement, association president R. Prabakaran said that despite the recommendation of a Monitoring Committee in 2012, and a 2015 Government Order regarding the issue, 20 faculty members from constituent colleges remain unabsorbed into the Anna University’s rolls and continue to serve without basic benefits.

Delays and discrepancies in implementation of CAS for faculty members in constituent colleges by Anna University Chennai were highlighted by TNAUTA. The association emphasised that the faculty members of the constituent colleges deserve same fair treatment as those on Anna University’s main campuses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US