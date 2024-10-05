GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Association holds protest against delay in Anna University’s staff absorption, promotions

Published - October 05, 2024 06:17 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A section of faculty member of the University College of Engineering-Bharathidasan Institute of Technology (UCE-BIT), Anna University, Tiruchi campus, staged a demonstration on Saturday highlighting their long-standing demands for the absorption of academic staff from constituent colleges and the implementation of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).

The demonstration was organised by the Tamil Nadu Anna University Teachers’ Association (TNAUTA).

In a statement, association president R. Prabakaran said that despite the recommendation of a Monitoring Committee in 2012, and a 2015 Government Order regarding the issue, 20 faculty members from constituent colleges remain unabsorbed into the Anna University’s rolls and continue to serve without basic benefits.

Delays and discrepancies in implementation of CAS for faculty members in constituent colleges by Anna University Chennai were highlighted by TNAUTA. The association emphasised that the faculty members of the constituent colleges deserve same fair treatment as those on Anna University’s main campuses.

