Associate professor returns from Israel

October 18, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

S. Rathika, associate professor from Anbil Dharmalingam Agricultural College & Research Institute in Tiruchi, who was stranded in Israel, returned home via Chennai on Monday night.

Ms. Rathika, who was on a two-month training programme on drip irrigation at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Be’er Sheva, reached New Delhi on Sunday on a special flight from Israel as part of Operation Ajay, launched by the Central government to rescue stranded Indians from the war-hit country. She left for Israel on September 23 before the conflict broke out.

Recollecting the harrowing scenes of the war, she said she had been spending sleepless nights at the Negev, which is close to Gaza. “The conflict broke out within a few weeks of my arrival. The blaring of rockets and sirens continued day and night, and we were living in fear,” she said.

“Over the last two days, sirens have been wailing continuously, and we rushed to the bunkers in the basement to take shelter. Due to the closure of shops and grocery stores, there was shortage of food. But the Israeli government made arrangements for food and accommodation, so we were safe,” Ms. Rathika recalled.

She said the Indian Embassy was in constant touch with the Indians via email to enquire about their safety. Ms. Rathika further said she promptly responded and started packing her luggage after receiving an email from the embassy on Saturday evening to leave Israel.

Upon arrival in New Delhi, the Tamil Nadu government provided assistance to ensure her safe journey to Chennai, where she reunited with her family. She thanked the government for making arrangements for her safe return.