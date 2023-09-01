Assistant Professor of Medical College killed in accident

September 01, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

An Assistant Professor of Mahatma Medical College and Research Institute in Puducherry died in a road accident at Perambalur in the late hours on Thursday. Police identified the deceased as D. Sridhar, 34, of Dindigul.

Police sources said Dr. Sridhar was driving a car towards Dindigul when he apparently lost control and the vehicle rammed an electric post near Perambalur Four Roads, leading to his death on the spot. Sources said the doctor was proceeding to Dindigul to meet his parents. The Perambalur Police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.