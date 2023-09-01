HamberMenu
Assistant Professor of Medical College killed in accident

September 01, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Professor of Mahatma Medical College and Research Institute in Puducherry died in a road accident at Perambalur in the late hours on Thursday. Police identified the deceased as D. Sridhar, 34, of Dindigul.

Police sources said Dr. Sridhar was driving a car towards Dindigul when he apparently lost control and the vehicle rammed an electric post near Perambalur Four Roads, leading to his death on the spot. Sources said the doctor was proceeding to Dindigul to meet his parents. The Perambalur Police have registered a case.

