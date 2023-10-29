Assistant professor arrested on abetment of suicide charge

October 29, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - PERAMBALUR

The Perambalur police have arrested Sathyaraj, an assistant professor of a private engineering college here, on abetment of suicide charge in connection with the death of a 26-year-old woman who had ended her life recently here.

T. Subha Adalarasi had worked as an office staff in a private school at Perambalur and doubled up as a warden of the hostel where girl students stayed. The woman, a native of Tiruvennainallur in Villupuram district, was found dead in the hostel a few days ago prompting the police to launch an investigation.

According to police, the woman belonging to the Scheduled Caste community had loved her close relative Anbim Ponmozhi who is said to have asked her to wait and apparently avoided her and subsequently got married without her knowledge. In the meantime, the woman developed an acquaintance with Sathyaraj, the police said.

The woman came to know about the marriage of Anbim Ponmozhi when she went to attend her brother’s wedding a few days ago. The woman who apparently got depressed returned to the hostel and ended her life, police said.

The Perambalur Police booked a case under IPC section 306 (abetment of suicide) against Sathyaraj and Anbim Ponmani, besides under the The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Sathyaraj was arrested on Saturday, said police sources.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele- MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)