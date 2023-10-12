Assistant Fire Officer arrested on graft charge

October 12, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Assistant District Fire Officer, Thanjavur district, was on Thursday arrested by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on graft charge.

According to sources, the accused, S. Muniyandi, had allegedly demanded a sum of ₹15,000 from representatives of a private hospital management when they approached Muniyandi for obtaining certificates from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Department in relation to a hospital project on Nanjikottai Road in Thanjavur.

Aggrieved by the demand, the hospital management preferred a complaint with the DVAC, following which Muniyandi was caught red-handed while he was accepting a bribe amount of ₹14,000 at the Thanjavur Corporation Ayyasamy Vandiayar Memorial Bus Stand on Thursday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muniyandi was subsequently arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.