Assistant Fire Officer arrested on graft charge

October 12, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau

The Assistant District Fire Officer, Thanjavur district, was on Thursday arrested by sleuths of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on graft charge.

According to sources, the accused, S. Muniyandi, had allegedly demanded a sum of ₹15,000 from representatives of a private hospital management when they approached Muniyandi for obtaining certificates from the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Department in relation to a hospital project on Nanjikottai Road in Thanjavur.

Aggrieved by the demand, the hospital management preferred a complaint with the DVAC, following which Muniyandi was caught red-handed while he was accepting a bribe amount of ₹14,000 at the Thanjavur Corporation Ayyasamy Vandiayar Memorial Bus Stand on Thursday afternoon.

Muniyandi was subsequently arrested and remanded to judicial custody.

