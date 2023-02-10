Assistant Director of Geology and Mining arrested on graft charge

February 10, 2023 07:23 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) arrested an Assistant Director of the Department of Geology and Mining on a graft charge here on Friday.

The accused S. Sridharan (50) was arrested for allegedly demanding and obtaining bribe from a realtor to give permission to start a stone quarry on the latter’s land at Poolancheri village in Musiri taluk. DVAC sources said the realtor, Albert of K.K. Nagar in Tiruchi, had applied to the office of the Assistant Director functioning at the old Collectorate building in Tiruchi in June last year seeking permission to start a quarry on his land at Poolancheri.

The application was sent to the Revenue Divisional Officer, Musiri and a field inspection was conducted. Subsequently, the application was sent back to the Assistant Director’s office. With no action taken on the application for three months, Albert met Assistant Director Sridharan who told the former that he had to conduct a field inspection.

The sources said Sridharan inspected the land on February 7 and allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh to give permission to start the unit. He had also asked ₹3 lakh as advance in his office on Friday and to pay the remaining amount after the permission order was given.

Unwilling to pay the bribe, Albert lodged a complaint to the DVAC, Tiruchi unit. A trap was laid and Sridharan was arrested while receiving ₹3 lakh from Albert in his office. He was later sent for remand. A case has been registered against Sridharan.