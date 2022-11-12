Assess damage and give compensation at once, demand farmers

ADVERTISEMENT

Thamizhaga Cauvery Farmers Association has exhorted the State government to declare and disburse compensation for the crop damaged in the recent rains.

Addressing the media at Mannargudi on Saturday, its general secretary P.R .Pandian said ‘samba’ and ‘thaladi’ crop raised on around five lakh acres in the delta region remain inundated for the last few days. Urging the government to assess the situation and announce the compensation and disbursement of the same on a war-footing, he demanded that Mayiladuthurai district be declared a disaster-affected district since more than one-and-a-half lakh acres of agricultural fields were under water due to the recent incessant rains.

Sugarcane damaged

Meanwhile, in Thanjavur district, sugarcane raised at Pachchur, Soorakkottai, Thirukkattupalli, Anaikkarai and other areas to meet the Pongal festival demand were damaged in the incessant rains. The well-grown canes have fallen on the fields as their roots lost their grip on earth due to inundation. The farmers have made a last-ditch effort to save their crops by tying them up with casuarina poles planted on the fields.

Helping themselves

In order to save ‘samba’ crop raised on around 250 acres in Thiruvaiyaru region, farmers have themselves taken up the cleaning of drainage channels in their respective areas using earth-movers. Young ‘samba’ crops in Vilangudi, Vaithiyanathanpettai and surrounding areas also remain under water.