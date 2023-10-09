ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly resolution welcomed by farmers’ body

October 09, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - TIRUVARUR:

Venkatasubramanian V 4751

The Tamizhaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam has welcomed the adoption of a resolution by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on the Cauvery issue at its special sitting on Monday.

In a statement issued on Monday, general secretary of the Sangam P. R. Pandian welcomed the passing of the resolution, with the support of all members of the House except BJP, urging the Centre to direct Karnataka to release Cauvery water.

At the same time, he said, the Tamil Nadu government should have included a sentence exhorting the Karnataka government to comply with directions issued by Cauvery Water Management Authority on the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Claiming that delta farmers had never come across a grave situation that existed now where they lost the kuruvai crop for want of water for irrigation and were unable to prepare for samba cultivation, he faulted the Tamil Nadu government for not initiating steps at the appropriate time to obtain Cauvery water on a monthly basis from its counterpart in Karnataka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US