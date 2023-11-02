ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly panel visits public undertakings in Tiruchi

November 02, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - TIRUCH:

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Assembly Committee on Public Undertakings led by A. Soundarapandian visiting TNPL’s plant at Mondipatti in Tiruchi district on Thurrsday. Photo: DIPR

The State Assembly Committee on Public Undertakings on Thursday visited Tiruchi to review the functioning of public undertakings in the district. The team, led by its chairman A. Soundarapandian, MLA, held a meeting at the Collector’s office.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, members of the committee including C. Vijayabaskar, P. Abdul Samad, and Kadambur Raju, MLAs, and senior officials participated. Later, the team members visited the Tamil Nadu Newspapers and Print Ltd.’s plant at Mondipatti and inspected its functioning. They inspected the construction of a sewage treatment plant at Panjapur and the SIPCOT industrial estate near Manapparai. They visited the Aavin plant at Kottapattu and enquired about procurement of milk and the infrastructure at the plant.

Mr. Soundarapandian took part in a programme organised by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board at the Aavin plant.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tiruchi / government

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US