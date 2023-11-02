HamberMenu
Assembly panel visits public undertakings in Tiruchi

November 02, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - TIRUCH:

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Assembly Committee on Public Undertakings led by A. Soundarapandian visiting TNPL's plant at Mondipatti in Tiruchi district on Thurrsday. Photo: DIPR

Tamil Nadu Assembly Committee on Public Undertakings led by A. Soundarapandian visiting TNPL’s plant at Mondipatti in Tiruchi district on Thurrsday. Photo: DIPR

The State Assembly Committee on Public Undertakings on Thursday visited Tiruchi to review the functioning of public undertakings in the district. The team, led by its chairman A. Soundarapandian, MLA, held a meeting at the Collector’s office.

Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, members of the committee including C. Vijayabaskar, P. Abdul Samad, and Kadambur Raju, MLAs, and senior officials participated. Later, the team members visited the Tamil Nadu Newspapers and Print Ltd.’s plant at Mondipatti and inspected its functioning. They inspected the construction of a sewage treatment plant at Panjapur and the SIPCOT industrial estate near Manapparai. They visited the Aavin plant at Kottapattu and enquired about procurement of milk and the infrastructure at the plant.

Mr. Soundarapandian took part in a programme organised by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board at the Aavin plant.

