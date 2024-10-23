Assembly panel visits Karur

The State Assembly Assurance Committee on Wednesday visited Karur and inspected the progress of various projects in the district.

The panel led by T. Velmurugan, MLA, inspected the progress of constructing a barrage across the Cauvery river at Najai Pugalur at a cost of ₹ 406 crore. The members of the panel such as C. Aravind Ramesh, R. Arul, A.R.R. Seenivasan, M. Boominathan, S. Mangudi and M.K. Mohan also visited the TNPL unit at Pugalur and the expansion of Aavin plant at Sukkaliyur.

The panel members later in the day held a meeting with Collector M. Thangavel and senior officials of the district. S. Jothimani, Member of Parliament, Karur and others participated.

