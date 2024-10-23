GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly panel visits Karur

Published - October 23, 2024 07:27 pm IST - KARUR

The Hindu Bureau

The State Assembly Assurance Committee on Wednesday visited Karur and inspected the progress of various projects in the district.

The panel led by T. Velmurugan, MLA, inspected the progress of constructing a barrage across the Cauvery river at Najai Pugalur at a cost of ₹ 406 crore. The members of the panel such as C. Aravind Ramesh, R. Arul, A.R.R. Seenivasan, M. Boominathan, S. Mangudi and M.K. Mohan also visited the TNPL unit at Pugalur and the expansion of Aavin plant at Sukkaliyur.

The panel members later in the day held a meeting with Collector M. Thangavel and senior officials of the district. S. Jothimani, Member of Parliament, Karur and others participated.

Published - October 23, 2024 07:27 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.