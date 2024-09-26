GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assembly panel finds quality of govt. hospital building poor

Published - September 26, 2024 09:02 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Assurance Committee with Police Commissioner N Kamini at the Fort Police Station in Tiruchi on Thursday

Members of the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Assurance Committee with Police Commissioner N Kamini at the Fort Police Station in Tiruchi on Thursday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu State Assembly Assurance Committee on Thursday expressed displeasure over the quality of a building constructed at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital.

Chairman of the Committee T. Velmurugan told reporters that cracks were noticed in the building constructed at an estimate of ₹1.57 crore on the hospital premises. The Committee has directed the officials of the Public Works Department to take steps to set right the issue. It has recommended that the contractor be made accountable and blacklisted.

He said the Committee had inspected various projects, which were being implemented in different parts of the State. Most of the 268 assurances pertaining to Tiruchi district were implemented. Instructions had been given to the officials to expedite the work on remaining scheme.

The committee inspected the upgradation work at the Circuit House, establishment of an ice cream plant of the Tiruchi Aavin, construction of exhibition hall at the Tamil Nadu National Law University and the buildings constructed for the Fort police station.

S. Aravind Ramesh, R. Arul, M. Chakkarapani,, A. Nallathambi and S. Mangudi were among the members of the Committee. Earlier, they held a meeting with Durai Vaiko, MP, Collector M. Pradeep Kumar, and Police Commissioner N. Kamini.

