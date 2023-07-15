ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly Committee on Government Assurances inspect projects in Nagapattinam 

July 15, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

T. Velmurugan, Chairman of Tamil Nadu Legislative Committee on Government Assurances interacting with a patient at Government Hospital in Nagapattinam on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Committee on Government Assurances inspected various ongoing infrastructure project works in Nagapattinam district on Friday.

According to a press release, the Committee of Legislators headed by Panruti MLA T. Velmurugan took stock of the new bridge across River Vellaiyar on Velankanni Road in Serudhur village near Keezhaiyur constructed by the State Highways Department at a cost of ₹ 15 crore. They also inspected the construction of a new fishing harbour at ₹ 100 crore in Vellapallam near Thalainayar.

Among the other places the committee inspected in the district include an Adi Dravidar Welfare hostel, Nagapattinam Government Hospital, and Disaster Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre at Nambiyar Nagar. They also conducted a review meeting at the District Collector Office and distributed ₹ 1.01 crore to 41 beneficiaries under various schemes. District Collector Johny Tom Varghese, Superintendent of Police Harsh Singh, MLAs, and other senior officials participated.

