Assault on nurse in Lalgudi: protest demands action against accused

Members of the Tamil Nadu Government Employees Association and Tamil Nadu MRB Nurses Development Association jointly staged a protest on Monday in front of the District Collector’s offices in Tiruchi and Perambalur demanding strict action against the accused in the recent assault on a nurse in Lalgudi and called for enhanced safety measures to protect healthcare workers.

The protest in Tiruchi was led by K. Pal Pandi, district president of TNGEA, and Palaniammal, district president of the MRB Nurses Development Association.

The 40-year-old nurse from Orathur Primary Health Centre was sexually assaulted by a man while she was returning home. The accused Gokul has since been arrested. The protesters emphasised the need for stern punishment against the assailant and urged enhanced safety protocols for healthcare workers, particularly those in 24-hour government facilities.

They demanded posting of guards, perimeter walls, and round-the-clock CCTV surveillance in government hospitals to ensure the safety of medical personnel.

