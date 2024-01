January 28, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Board of Governors of Bharathidasan Institute of Management (BIM), Tiruchi, has extended the term of Asit K. Barma as its Director for another three years.

He joined the institute as as a Professor and Director in February 2021. With this, he will hold the office till January 2027. Expressing happiness over the extension, Mr. Barma said he would continue to work to make BIM a world class management institute.