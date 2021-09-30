ASI’s Tiruchi Circle to take up excavation at Adichanallur

TIRUCHI

30 September 2021 21:19 IST

A new museum will display previously recovered material

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will soon take up excavation and conservation works as part of an initiative to develop Adichanallur, an Iron Age urn-burial site near Tirunelveli, as an iconic archaeological site.

Situated about 24 km from Tirunelveli in southern Tamil Nadu, Adichanallur is one of five archaeological sites to be developed as “iconic sites” in the country as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2020-21.

Advertising

Advertising

Adichanallur generated much interest after a burial urn with human skeletons and Tamil-Brahmi script, potsherds and the remains of habitational site of Iron Age people were unearthed during the ASI’s earlier round of excavation in 2004-2005.

The ASI’s Tiruchi Circle has now forwarded a proposal for taking up excavation at the site. “We have forwarded the proposal to the Director-General and expecting approval soon. Once the approval is received, we will begin excavation and in situ conservation works at Adichanallur, which is the only site in south India in the list of five archaeological sites identified for development as iconic sites,” T. Arun Raj, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Tiruchi Circle, told The Hindu, on the eve of the circle’s first anniversary here.

The new administrative circle, created by bifurcating ASI’s Chennai Circle, came into existence in Tiruchi on October 1 last year with jurisdiction over 160 monuments and sites in 21 central and southern districts under its control.

Elaborating on the plans of the circle for the coming year, Mr. Raj says the excavation at Adichanallur will be a major initiative. “It is one of the oldest megalithic sites in the country dating back to 1,000 BC. The last round of excavation was done in 2004-05 [the State Department of Archaeology too carried separate excavations at Adichanallur]. The objective will be to expose and conserve urns and objects in situ so that tourists can walk through and view the finds.”

The ASI will also be setting up a site museum where previously recovered material will be displayed. “We have earmarked the land adjacent to the excavation site. The Thoothukudi district administration has agreed to hand over the parcel of land sought by ASI,” he adds.