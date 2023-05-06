ADVERTISEMENT

ASI team inspect site of ancient Buddhist Vihara in Nagapattinam

May 06, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Hindu Bureau

A five-member team of the Temple Survey Project of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) led by Superintending Archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna visited a court building that was believed to be a Buddhist Vihara during the Chola period in Nagapattinam on Friday.

Last year, Nagapattinam MLA J. Mohammed Sha Navas had appealed to the State government to consider revive the Choodamani Vihara in Nagapattinam, which was believed to have flourished as a Buddhist cultural centre.

Based on his request, Mr. Ramakrishna, who oversaw the first two phases of the Keeladi excavations, visited the court building. Mr. Ramakrishna told The Hindu that the field visit was a preliminary survey to take stock of the building and surroundings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further course of action would be decided after a detailed study. Meanwhile, Mr. Shanavas urged the government to develop Nagapattinam as a cultural learning centre as the district hosts many old temples dedicated to Hindu deities, besides the Velankanni Basilica and Nagore Dargah.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US