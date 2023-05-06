ASI team inspect site of ancient Buddhist Vihara in Nagapattinam

May 06, 2023 12:38 am | Updated 12:38 am IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A five-member team of the Temple Survey Project of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) led by Superintending Archaeologist Amarnath Ramakrishna visited a court building that was believed to be a Buddhist Vihara during the Chola period in Nagapattinam on Friday.

Last year, Nagapattinam MLA J. Mohammed Sha Navas had appealed to the State government to consider revive the Choodamani Vihara in Nagapattinam, which was believed to have flourished as a Buddhist cultural centre.

Based on his request, Mr. Ramakrishna, who oversaw the first two phases of the Keeladi excavations, visited the court building. Mr. Ramakrishna told The Hindu that the field visit was a preliminary survey to take stock of the building and surroundings.

Further course of action would be decided after a detailed study. Meanwhile, Mr. Shanavas urged the government to develop Nagapattinam as a cultural learning centre as the district hosts many old temples dedicated to Hindu deities, besides the Velankanni Basilica and Nagore Dargah.