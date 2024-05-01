May 01, 2024 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has taken up repair works of the floor outside the main shrine of the Brihadeeswarar Temple (Big Temple) complex in Thanjavur.

Over the years, the floor, made of bricks, on the prakara around the shrine had been eroded or damaged at several places, especially on the rear side of the temple tower. Besides, water stagnation was also visible at some places, necessitating repairs.

“The floor had turned uneven at some places. This posed difficulties to devotees and tourists while walking around the shrine. Hence, it was decided to repair these portions in front of the Karuvurar Sannidhi with an allotment of ₹40 lakh made in 2022-23 financial year,” A. Anil Kumar, Superintending Archaeologist, ASI, Tiruchi Circle, told The Hindu.

The bricks are being removed from the eroded/damaged portions and replaced with new ones using lime mortar. The work commenced in January with District Collector Deepak Jacob inspecting it along with Mr. Anil Kumar and other officials.

“We have already completed the work on one portion. The work is underway currently in another area. We need to do repairs in a couple of other portions too,” Mr. Anil Kumar told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, the removal of the bricks using chisels and hammers drew some negative comments in social media, with a few persons expressing apprehensions that it could affect the heritage structure. “Video clips showing the repair work was widely shared in the social media platforms leading to apprehensions,” observed V. Jeevakumar. president, Big Temple Worshippers Committee.

ASI officials clarified that the repairs were being carried out with utmost care and without affecting the antique character of the world heritage monument, declared as one of the three Great Living Chola temples by the UNESCO.

“Ever since the ASI took over the maintenance of the Big Temple in 1922, various maintenance works have been carried out periodically. This included conservation of the murals, copying and documentation of inscriptions and other maintenance works. Similar works to repair the damaged brick floor was taken up in 2018 in some parts of the temple complex,” the officials said. Efforts were on to take up conservation works on the rampart around the temple, they added.

