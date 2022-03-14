ASI stakes claim over recovered idol

The Archaeological Survey of India, Tiruchi Circle, has staked claim over an idol stolen in 1999 from Jayamkondam and recovered by police the same year and deposited in court.

The granite idol of Mahavir was stolen from Jayamkondam in Ariyalur district in 1999. It was subsequently recovered by the local police and deposited in court in Kumbakonam. Two days ago, a team of ASI officials from Tiruchi Circle submitted a petition with supporting documents at the court staking claim over the idol. Subsequently, the idol was handed over to the ASI officials.