ASI, revenue officials take up joint survey around Erumbeeswarar Temple to demarcate protected area

Published - May 24, 2024 05:57 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Officials of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Revenue Department conducted a joint survey “to demarcate the protected area” around the Erumbeeswarar Temple at Tiruverumbur near Tiruchi on Friday.

The temple situated atop a hillock at Tiruvermbur is a protected monument under the control of the ASI. According to sources, the survey was conducted based on a request from the ASI to the district administration for conducting the survey.

The sources indicated that the survey had commenced on Friday and it would continue after some more records were sourced.

The ASI has taken up conservation work at the temple ahead of its kumbabishekam.

