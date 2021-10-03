ASI plans to take over early Chola period temple for conservation

Tiruchi

03 October 2021 17:43 IST

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has proposed to take over the Pullamangai Temple, considered an architectural marvel of early Chola period in Thanjavur district, so as to take up conservation measures.

The temple, also referred to as Thiruvalanthurai Mahadevar Temple, Pullamangai, is situated near Pasupathikoil in Papanasam taluk, about 15 km from Thanjavur. It is also called Sri Brahmapuriswarar/ Pasupatheeswarar Temple.

The temple is currently under the control of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. “It is a famous temple known for its sculptures. We have written to the HR&CE Department, offering to take over the temple and conserve it,” T. Arun Raj, Superintending Engineer, ASI, Tiruchi Circle, told The Hindu. Once the HR&CE clearance is obtained, the ASI would begin restoration and conservation works at the temple.

The original sanctum sanctorum and ardha mandapa of the temple are believed to have been built during the early part of the 10th century CE during the Chola reign. However, the maha-mandapa and mukha-mandapa can be dated to 18-19th century CE, according to the ASI.

The ardha mandapa pillars have sculptures of various dancing scenes and ornamental designs. From the style and architecture, it is inferred that the temple should have been built during Parantaka Chola period. The temple is in Nakara syle and an excellent example of ancient Chola art.

The temple is known for its sculptures, including those found on the vimana. Sculptures of Dakshinamurthy, Bikshadanar, Adisheshan, Tripurandaka, Narasimha, Prahaladan, Nandhi, dancing women, musicians and musical instruments and scenes from Ramayana adorn the temple.

There are 21 inscriptions engraved on the four walls of the central shrine and the mandapa of the temple. Some of the inscriptions record the grant of land and cows given to the temple for lighting of perpetual lamps in the temples.