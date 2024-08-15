ASI offices come alive with a host of activities

Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour and history-themed activities by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in Tiruchi Circle on Thursday.

According to an official statement, at the ASI’s Main Guard Gate office, the day began with flag hoisting and was followed by a rally by 50 schoolchildren. Competitions in rangoli and light games were held later in the day. A floral chain-making activity united staff and their family members in the shared task.

The Main Guard Gate was illuminated in the tricolour on the occasion.

At the Thirumayam and Thanjavur ASI Sub Circle premises, officials, staff, and their families, participated in flag hoisting ceremonies.

Celebrations began early at the Adichanallur excavation site in Thoothukudi, with a function held to hoist the tricolour on Wednesday.

This was followed by a heritage walk, allowing participants to explore the rich archaeological significance of the site. As many as 1,000 tri-coloured balloons were released in the air, adding to the festive atmosphere.

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga 2024 campaign, ASI organised Independence Day celebrations at the Fort on Rock in Pallapatti, Dindigul on Wednesday. A heritage walk around the fort complex, saw enthusiastic participation from 100 National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets and members of the local community. A similar programme was held at Vattakottai in Kanniyakumari district.