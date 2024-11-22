ADVERTISEMENT

ASI holds virtual reality show, photography contest and bicycle rally on heritage conservation

Published - November 22, 2024 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A virtual reality show on Sittanavasal paintings, a photography competition, and a bicycle rally were organised by the Archaeological Survey of India, Tiruchi Circle, as part of the World Heritage Week celebrations held at the Brihadisvara Temple at Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district recently.

The photography competition “Capturing the unique angle” was meant for visitors to the temple and the bicycle rally on the theme “Let us unite on two wheels — cycling for heritage” was held for schoolchildren to raise awareness.

ASI officials interacted with the students to sensitise them on the importance of protecting heritage sites and monuments and maintaining cleanliness at the sites, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US