 />

November 22, 2024e-Paper

ASI holds virtual reality show, photography contest and bicycle rally on heritage conservation

Published - November 22, 2024 06:59 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A virtual reality show on Sittanavasal paintings, a photography competition, and a bicycle rally were organised by the Archaeological Survey of India, Tiruchi Circle, as part of the World Heritage Week celebrations held at the Brihadisvara Temple at Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district recently.

The photography competition “Capturing the unique angle” was meant for visitors to the temple and the bicycle rally on the theme “Let us unite on two wheels — cycling for heritage” was held for schoolchildren to raise awareness.

ASI officials interacted with the students to sensitise them on the importance of protecting heritage sites and monuments and maintaining cleanliness at the sites, according to a press release.

Published - November 22, 2024 06:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / archaeology / monument and heritage site

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.