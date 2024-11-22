ASI holds virtual reality show, photography contest and bicycle rally on heritage conservation

A virtual reality show on Sittanavasal paintings, a photography competition, and a bicycle rally were organised by the Archaeological Survey of India, Tiruchi Circle, as part of the World Heritage Week celebrations held at the Brihadisvara Temple at Gangaikondacholapuram in Ariyalur district recently.

The photography competition “Capturing the unique angle” was meant for visitors to the temple and the bicycle rally on the theme “Let us unite on two wheels — cycling for heritage” was held for schoolchildren to raise awareness.

ASI officials interacted with the students to sensitise them on the importance of protecting heritage sites and monuments and maintaining cleanliness at the sites, according to a press release.