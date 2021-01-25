Ashram gets new block

A new block, constructed with a grant from the LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation, at the Sevalaya’s Gandhi Ashram here was inaugurated on Monday.
Sevalaya began its services in Thanjavur in 2018 by setting up the Ashram to house 20 senior citizens, who have found a life of peace and dignity, on the land donated by the family of late Gandhi Ashram Krishnan. The additional block, having a common hall with bathrooms and rest rooms - three each, constructed at a cost of around ₹25 lakh can accommodate 10 senior citizens.
Inaugurating the block, T. Venkatraman, Senior Divisional Manager, LIC of India, Thanjavur, appreciated the services offered by Sevalaya in providing a peaceful and dignified life for the destitute elders though he wished that Old Age Homes should not grow in numbers.
Rajeswari, District Social Welfare officer, and T. Indira, retired Professor of English, Kundavai Nachiayar Govt. Women’sArts College, also spoke.
