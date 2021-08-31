ASHAs demand regularisation of services

A group of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), organised under the banner of Tamil Nadu ASHA Paniyalar Sangam, petitioned the State government through the Collector here on Tuesday seeking regularisation of services and better pay.

In a petition addressed to Chief Minister M.K.Stalin, the association members said they were serving for over 15 years discharging duties on a par with rural health nurses. They demanded that they be absorbed as permanent workers in the Health Department.

The association, among other things, also demanded that the ASHAs be paid a consolidated pay of ₹18,000 a month.