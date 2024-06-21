Asanas, talk on benefits of staying fit mark the International Yoga Day in Tiruchi

The International Day of Yoga (IDY) was observed with enthusiasm across Tiruchi on Friday.

At an event organised at the Human Resource Development Centre of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) Tiruchi, S. Prabhakar, executive director, participated in an hour-long yoga practice session along with senior officials, representatives of employees’ unions and associations. Trainers from Isha Foundation conducted the sessions.

Separate programmes were held for employees of High Pressure Boiler Plant Unit I and Unit II at their respective workplaces.

Students from schools of BHEL Tiruchi, including RSK Higher Secondary School, BHEL Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Boiler Plant Girls Higher Secondary School and Boiler Plant Boys Higher Secondary School participated in yoga programmes to mark the day.

At the Tiruchi Division of Southern Railway, celebrations began early in the morning with a mass yoga training session for officers and staff at various locations.

M. S. Anablagan, Divisional Railway Manager; P.K. Selvan, Additional Divisional Railway Manager; Vijayalakshmi, Chief Medical Superintendent, Ponmalai Railway Hospital; branch officers and trainees of the division participated in the session under the guidance of yoga experts from Manavala Kalai Mandram, Srirangam.

Similar programmes were held at Vriddhachalam, Mayiladuthurai divisions and for the employees of Diesel Shed, Ponmalai.

To mark the day, the National Service Scheme (NSS) cell of Bharathidasan University (BDU) and Centre for Swami Vivekananda Studies and Centre for Spirituality and Yogic Sciences, held an interactive yoga exercise programme on the university’s Khajamalai campus.

Trainer Jeyaprakash and his team from World Community Service Centre demonstrated asanas. University Vice-Chancellor M. Selvam spoke.

At the Indian Institute of Information Technology – Tiruchi (IIIT-T), a yoga practice session was organised for over 30 faculty members, staff, and students on the theme “Yoga for Self and Society”.

Director N.V.S.N. Sarma addressed the gathering on the contribution of the Yogic practices in balancing human emotions.

Yoga expert J. Kailasanathan demonstrated yoga poses and explained their benefits.

National Institute of Technology Puducherry (NITPY), Karaikal, celebrated the day under the guidance of Sudhan, a yoga instructor from Athma Gnanalayam. He guided the participants through yogic postures, breathing, and meditation techniques.

NITPY director Makarand Madhao Ghangrekar spoke on societal well-being through yoga.