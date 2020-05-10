As traders blink, farmers eye a share in Kallikudi Market

The renewed interest shown by a group of farmers to market their produce at Kallikudi, where the new Integrated Market for Vegetables, Flowers and Fruits is located, has raised the hope of utilisation of the facility for the desired purpose.

It was with the aim of relocating the Gandhi Market that the State government had constructed the new market at Kallikudi on Madurai-Chennai Highway on the outskirts of the city. However, citing its distant location, at about 10 km from the city, the Gandhi Market traders have been refusing to shift to Kallikudi.

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated the market in September, 2017, and it was practically opened for traders to begin commercial operation on 30.6.2018. But, it just lasted for a few days as the traders refused to continue their trade, citing poor patronage. The market, constructed at a cost of ₹77 crore with assistance from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has remained unused.

The market hogged the limelight in recent months after the visit of Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam to find a way to utilise the facility. After a series of internal discussions, an idea was floated to rent out a portion of shops to farmer groups. Based on it a group of farmers in Tiruchi has shown interest to sell their produce in Kallikudi market. Some of them brought vegetables to Kallikudi and sold them to consumers a few days ago. Former Minister K. P. Krishnan too sent a representation to the State Government, demanding the allocation of shops to the interested farmers.

The development has raised the hope for utilisation of at least a portion of shops for the desired purpose. The Agricultural Marketing and Agricultural Business Department has floated an Expression of Interest, inviting applications from eligible farmer groups for allotment of shops at Kallikudi.

A senior official told The Hindu that four out of 19 blocks had been earmarked for renting out to Farmer Interest Groups and Farmer Producer Organisations. A total of 207 shops would be allotted to them. The last date for application was May 22. The applicants are required to substantiate their business interest with necessary documents. It was open to all Farmer Interest Groups and Farmer Producer Organisations in the State. The power of allotment of shops had been given to the Tiruchi Collector.

“It is an important move to utilise the facility that had remained unused for about three years. We hope that a portion of shops will be allotted to the farmer groups in the first or second week of June,” the official said.