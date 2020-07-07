As staff test positive, some government offices shut

A few offices and certain sections in government departments in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts have been shut temporarily after staff attached to these establishments tested positive for COVID-19.
The COVID-19 control room at the District Collectorate, Thanjavur, was shut temporarily following a male nursing assistant attached to the Primary Health Centre, Vallam, who was on deputation at the control room, tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The village administrative office at Koothanallur in Tiruvarur district was closed after a staff at the office tested positive.
As a fallout, public have been barred from entering Koothanallur taluk office as the infected staff used to visit the taluk office regularly. Co-occupants of the room in which he was staying along with a few other government staff at Koothanallur were also subjected to COVID-19 test on Monday.
Similarly, the pharmacy unit at a government hospital in Thanjavur was closed as a woman staff tested positive on Monday. Meanwhile, the taluk office at Orathanadu has also been shut temporarily as a staff tested positive for COVID-19.
