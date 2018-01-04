As opposition grows, civic bodyagrees to accommodate claims

Amid brewing discontent among mainstream political parties over proposals for delimitation of wards, the Tiruchi Corporation has agreed to accommodate claims and objections if they are genuine.

Since a draft proposal on delimitation of wards based on the 2011 census, there has been opposition to the process. Though the political parties, including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, welcomed the proposal in general, they have raised objections to the manner in which wards were delimited.

Many aspiring candidates of DMK and other parties, with their supporters, visit the Corporation office to register their grievances. The objections are not just limited to DMK. A few office-bearers of AIADMK too have expressed their reservation on redrawing the wards. Besides seeking the intervention of Tourism Minister Vellamandi N. Natarajan, who is also the AIADMK secretary of Tiruchi urban district, they have petitioned the Corporation officials to set right the issues.

“The DMK does not have reservations on redrawing big wards such as 60,52,38 and others. But, several wards, including compact wards, have been redrawn without any basis. The practice of drawing wards on natural boundary has not been followed properly,” said Anbazhagan, secretary of DMK Tiruchi urban.

After listening to the views of ward secretaries, former DMK Minister and Tiruchi West MLA K.N. Nehru has presented a petition with the Corporation officials to redraw nearly 30 wards. He has stated that several wards that formed part of Tiruchi West had been merged with wards in the boundary of Tiruchi East Assembly constituency.

Mr. Anbazhagan said that some areas of Crawford on Madurai Road had been merged with Karumandapam, which was on Dindigul Road. Similarly, unnecessary changes had been made in redrawing many wards by bringing together non-contiguous areas.

However, officials say the delimitation process had been carried out based on guidelines and order issued by the State Election Commission. As per the guidelines, population of each ward would be 14,086. It could be more or less 10 % from the base population. Wards had been redrawn only by natural boundaries. The State Election Commission had clearly stated that no consideration on the boundaries of Assembly constituency should be given on redrawing wards.

Corporation Commissioner cum Special Officer N. Ravichandran told The Hindu that the last date for submitting claims and objections had been extended up to Friday from Tuesday.

He had given instructions to the officials to accommodate genuine claims and objections. Action would be taken on omitted areas or non-contiguous areas. Objections would be scrutinised based on standard guidelines.